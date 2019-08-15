|
GOURLAY Pat Ian and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and support received following their recent loss of Pat. Grateful thanks to everyone who attended Mass and thereafter to Falkirk Crematorium and who kindly donated over £300 to the retiral collection for British Heart Foundation. Special thanks to all the staff at FVRH, Ward B23, Father Francis of Christ the King for his kindness and comforting Mass, Co-op Funeralcare, Grangemouth for efficient and caring arrangements. The Abbotsinch Restaurant for excellent catering.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 15, 2019