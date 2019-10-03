|
|
|
HOWIESON Norman (Norrie) At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on September,30, 2019, Norrie, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Irene, much loved dad of Gary, Mark
and the late Myles, father-in-law of Edna, Elaine and Helen. Also a devoted papa of Myles, Jamie, Leigh and Keryn and dear brother of Jim.
God has you in His keeping,
And we have you in our hearts. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Grangemouth, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Muiravonside Cemetery, arriving approximately 1.30 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019