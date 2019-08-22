|
|
|
COLBORN Netta Gordon, Derek, Brian and family would like to express our sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and support received following the recent loss of our mum. Thanks also to everyone who attended the service at Falkirk Crematorium and who kindly donated £325 to the retiral collection on behalf of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland. A special thanks to Rev Robert Allan of Falkirk Trinity Church for his excellent service, to Cowan Funeral Directors for their personal and caring arrangements and to Falkirk Golf Club for catering.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019