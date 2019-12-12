|
|
|
BELL Neta (nee Grieve) Suddenly but peacefully, at home, on December 3, 2019. Neta, aged 86 years, beloved wife of the late Bill and mother of Gordon, Kathryn, David and Graeme (Bob), a devoted and much loved gran to Paul, Nicole, Antony, Anna, Bruni and Martin and mother-in-law to Lesley and Christine. Neta who deticated much of her time to Irving Church will be sadly missed by her loving family and all who knew her. Funeral on Wednesday, December 11, at Camelon Parish Church, and Falkirk Crematorium.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019