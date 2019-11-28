|
|
|
SMALL Nan Peacefully, at Burnbrae Home, Falkirk, on November 23, 2019. Nan, aged 96 years, beloved wife of the late Wullie and also a loving aunt and sister-in-law. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Falkirk Funeral Home on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Grandsable Cemetery, for approximately 2 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for Burnbrae
Home.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 28, 2019