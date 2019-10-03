|
CLARK Myra In memory of our mam, passed away September 28, 2016.
We miss you mam,
We cried when you passed away,
We still cry today,
Although we loved you dearly,
We couldn't make you stay,
Your golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
Until we meet again.
Lots of love Valerie, Shiona, John and Billy xxxx.
May the winds of Heaven blow softly,
And whisper in your ear,
How much we love and miss you,
And wish that you were here.
Love Billy and Shiona xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019