GILLESPIE Myles David Suddenly, but peacefully at home with family by his side on Friday, October 11, 2019, David, aged 77, beloved husband of Margaret, loving father to Shirley, Aileen and Gary, wonderful papa to Zara, Amber, Scott, Lauren and David and amazing great-papa to Arya. Funeral service at Falkirk Crematorium on Monday, October 21, at 10.45 am. Family flowers only. Donations to The Stroke Unit at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a place,
No one else will ever fill.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 17, 2019