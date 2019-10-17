Home

Moyra FERGUSON

FERGUSON Moyra Hazel, Julie, Louise and family wish to thank relatives and friends for
all the messages, cards and flowers received and for their ongoing support. Special thanks to Rev Kipchumba Too, for the lovely service he conducted and to Janette Drummond for all her support and advice. Special thanks to Carronbank Medical Centre for their input, Thomas Cuthell for funeral arrangements and to Boardwalk for excellent catering. The retiral collection raised £1040 for Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
