Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Moyra FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moyra FERGUSON

Notice Condolences

Moyra FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON Moyra At home, following a short illness and surrounded by her daughters on October 1, 2019, A devoted wife of the late Jim, loving mum to Hazel, Julie and Louise, much loved gran to Holly and Emily. Funeral service will be held at Westpark Church, Denny, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 10.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Hills of Dunipace Cemetery, for approximately 10.45 am. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.