FERGUSON Moyra At home, following a short illness and surrounded by her daughters on October 1, 2019, A devoted wife of the late Jim, loving mum to Hazel, Julie and Louise, much loved gran to Holly and Emily. Funeral service will be held at Westpark Church, Denny, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 10.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Hills of Dunipace Cemetery, for approximately 10.45 am. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 10, 2019