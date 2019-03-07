Resources More Obituaries for Morag WHITE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Morag WHITE

Notice WHITE Morag Janine and David would like to express a sincere thank you to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy extended to them all in so many ways, following the sad loss of their mum. A special thank you to the staff in Ward B12 at FVRH for the care they gave our mum and to David Faulds for his kind, uplifting words at the service and a sincere thank you also to Alexander Easton for their professionalism and excellent care and attention to the funeral arrangements. Special thanks to Ian & Margaret Smillie from the Haggs Tavern for attending to the catering requirements and to all those who so kindly attended the service at Falkirk Crematorium to pay their final respects to Morag and for the generous donations received in aid of Diabetes Uk, which realised £426.38 Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.