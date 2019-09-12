Home

RAE Morag (nee Williamson) Peacefully, at Bankview Care Home, Banknock, formerly of Laurieston and Falkirk. On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Morag lost her long struggle and is now at peace. Morag Clark Rae, aged 74 years, beloved wife of the late James Leishman Rae, much loved and sadly missed by all her family and friends. Back safely in the arms of Jim. Funeral service at Falkirk Crematorium, on September 16, 2019, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired, to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
