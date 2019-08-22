Home

DUNCAN Morag Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital after a short and
unexpected illness on August 18, 2019. Morag, aged 78 years, beloved wife of Roy, mum to Kenneth, Melanie and Nadine, mother-in-law to Linda, Jason and Craig, gran to Amie, Sophie, Ruby and Martha and sister to Sheena and Esther. Funeral service will be held at
Falkirk Crematorium on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering for Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
