|
|
|
ARMSTRONG Morag (Forres)
Peacefully, at her home, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, Morag Armstrong (nee Keir), of Mannachie Grove, Forres, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Armstrong, a much loved mother of Bobby, David and Lesley, a dear mother-in-law of Anne, Kirsty and Bob and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service at Inverness Crematorium, on Thursday, October 10, at 1 pm. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be given at the service to Marie Curie. All enquiries to Tom Ross & Sons Funeral Directors, (01309 673435).
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019