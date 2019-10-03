Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tom Ross & Sons Ltd (Forres)
8 Orchard Road
Forres, Moray IV36 1PJ
01309 673435
Resources
More Obituaries for Morag ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morag ARMSTRONG

Notice Condolences

Morag ARMSTRONG Notice
ARMSTRONG Morag (Forres)
Peacefully, at her home, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, Morag Armstrong (nee Keir), of Mannachie Grove, Forres, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Armstrong, a much loved mother of Bobby, David and Lesley, a dear mother-in-law of Anne, Kirsty and Bob and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service at Inverness Crematorium, on Thursday, October 10, at 1 pm. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be given at the service to Marie Curie. All enquiries to Tom Ross & Sons Funeral Directors, (01309 673435).
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.