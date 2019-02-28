Resources More Obituaries for Mina BAIRD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mina BAIRD

Notice BAIRD Mina Irene, Ann and families would like to express a sincere thank you to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy extended to them all in so many ways, following the sad loss of their mum, mother-in-law and gran. A special thank you to the Rev Catriona Ogilvie for her kind, uplifting words at the service and her continued support to the family throughout her last years. A sincere thank you also to Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their professionalism and excellent and caring attention to the funeral arrangements, to Hotel Cladhan for attending to the catering requirements and to all those who so kindly attended the service at Falkirk Crematorium to pay their final respects to Mina and for the generous donations received in aid of Strathcarron Hospice, which realised £400. Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices