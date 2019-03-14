Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
14:30
Falkirk Crematorium
Melvyn Douglas ANDERSON

Melvyn Douglas ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Melvyn Douglas Peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on March 5, 2019, Mel, aged 76, loving husband to Marion
"Goodbye my darling Mel,
Will love you always till we meet again"
Devoted father to Greig and adored grandpa to Grace. A funeral service will be held at 2.30 pm, on Tuesday, March 19, at Falkirk Crematorium. Family flowers only please, there will be a collection in aid of Cancer Research UK and the British Heart Foundation. All Welcome.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
