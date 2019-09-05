Home

JARVIE May Helen, Sandy and family
of the late May Jarvie would like
to express their sincere thanks
to all relatives and friends for their
support received at this sad time.
Special thanks to the
Reverend Monica MacDonald, all staff at Thorntree Mews Nursing Home,
Co-op Funeralcare, The Three Kings
and everyone who attended the
funeral service and kindly donated £700, which has been divided between
Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and
Thorntree Mews Nursing Home.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
