May (Brewster) JARVIE

JARVIE May (nee Brewster) Peacefully, at Thorntree Mews Nursing Home on August 20, 2019, aged 99 years. Much loved mum, mother-in-law, gran and great-gran, formerly Redbrae Farm, Slamannan. Funeral service will take place at Slamannan Parish Church on Wednesday, August 28, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. A beautiful memory is all we have left,
Of one we loved and will never forget,
No longer with us, our lives to share,
But in our hearts you are always there. Love from Helen, Sandy and all the family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
