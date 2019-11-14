|
HENDERSON May (nee Ramsay) Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on November 6, 2019, May, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert, a loving mum to Gordon and Debbie, mother-in-law to Archie and grandma to Sara, Laura, Gemma and Blair, also great-grandma to Daniel. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, November 21, at 12.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, to be shared between Strathcarron Hospice and Marie Curie.
We watched you suffer, we watched you sigh,
But all we could do was stand by,
When the time came, we suffered too,
For you never deserved what you went through,
God took your hand and we had to part,
He eased your pain but broke our hearts,
If you could have spoken before you died,
These are the words you would have replied,
This life for me has truly passed,
I have loved you to very last,
Weep not for me, but courage take,
And love each other for my sake.
Always ready to do her best,
With heart so true and tender,
She devoted her life to those she loved,
And those she loved remember.
Love from the family.
A helping hand, a heart of gold,
This is the picture we tenderly hold,
A friend to all, her last would give,
A better grandma never lived.
Love Sara, Laura, Gemma, Blair and Daniel.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019