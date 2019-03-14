HASTINGS May Peacefully, at home, on March 9, 2019, May, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Alex, loving mum to Alex and mother-in-law to Sandra, gran to Ross and Kirsty and great-gran to Ava and Lucia. Funeral service on Thursday, March 21, at 1 pm, in Falkirk Crematorium. Family flowers only please, there will be a collection in loving memory of May for Strathcarron Hospice.

A beautiful memory is all we have left,

Of one we loved and will never forget,

No longer with us our lives to share,

But in our hearts she is always there.

From all your loving family xxx.

We will really miss you and your cuppas, chats and laughs.

Sister-in-law Margaret and family BNTP xx. Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019