BELL May Peacefully, at Kinnaird Manor Nursing Home, on Febraury 11, 2019, May, aged 86 years, beloved wife of Roy. A loving mother to Stuart, Lindsay, Graeme and Michelle and a much loved granny to Findlay, Claire, Leeanne, Angela and Darren, also great-gran to Nairn. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 26, at 1.45 pm, to which family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please as donations if so desired for Alzheimer's Scotland.
"Forever in our hearts"
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
