Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:30
Falkirk Crematorium
ANDERSON May Peacefully, at Kinnaird Manor Nursing Home, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, aged 78 years, beloved wife of George, mother of Stuart and Elizabeth and nan to Liam, James and Rachel. There will always be a special place in our hearts for such a kind loving and caring wife, mother and nan. Funeral service at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please, a donation to Alzheimer Scotland would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
