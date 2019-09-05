|
LANG Maureen Alice
(nee McPoland) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on August 27, 2019. Maureen, aged 76, loving wife of Ronnie, dear sister to Patricia and sister-in-law to Albert, also loving aunt to Gerard, Donna and Antony and family. Funeral service to be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on September 6, 2019, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to charity.
Love you Maureen so much,
We will never forget you.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 5, 2019