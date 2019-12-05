|
HASTON Matilda (Tilly) At Falkirk Community Hospital, on November 30, 2019. Tilly (nee Porteous), in her 79th year. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Lorraine and Derek and a dear mother-in-law, gran, great-gran and sister who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Abbotsgrange Parish Church, Grangemouth, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium, at 1 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 5, 2019