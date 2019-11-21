|
Wood Mary Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Strathcarron Hospice, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, Mary (nee Stewart), age 73, beloved wife of Allan and much loved Mum of Heather and Lyndsay, mother-in-law to Ian and Iain and devoted Grandma to Emma, Jack, Adam and Libby. Funeral service, to which all friends and family are invited, will take place at the Kirk of the Holy Rood Church, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10 am, thereafter to New Grandsable Cemetery. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice and MND Scotland.
Rest in Peace Mary.
You will always be remembered.
From Freda and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 21, 2019