WILSON Mary (May) Suddenly but peacefully, in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on June 20, 2019 . May, aged 76 years, a loving wife of the late John. Also a much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral service will take place on Friday, July 12, at 3.15 pm, in Falkirk Crematorium, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, can be given to ICU in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
A smile for all, a heart of gold,
One of the best this world could hold.
Never selfish, always kind,
These are the memories you left behind. Wilma, Steve and all the family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019