Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (May) WILSON

Notice Condolences

Mary (May) WILSON Notice
WILSON Mary (May) Suddenly but peacefully, in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on June 20, 2019 . May, aged 76 years, a loving wife of the late John. Also a much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral service will take place on Friday, July 12, at 3.15 pm, in Falkirk Crematorium, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, can be given to ICU in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
A smile for all, a heart of gold,
One of the best this world could hold.
Never selfish, always kind,
These are the memories you left behind. Wilma, Steve and all the family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.