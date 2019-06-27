Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary TENNENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary TENNENT

Notice Condolences

Mary TENNENT Notice
TENNENT Mary Peacefully, on June 19, 2019, at Falkirk Community Hospital, after a long illness bravely bourne, Mary, aged 93 years, beloved wife of the late Danny, a loving mum to Danny and the late John, mother-in-law to Janice a loving gran to Simon, Paul and Lynette also great-gran to Ben and Abby. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, July 3, at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations if so desired for Falkirk Community Hospital, also Mary had requested for bright colours to be worn at the service.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.