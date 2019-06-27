|
|
|
TENNENT Mary Peacefully, on June 19, 2019, at Falkirk Community Hospital, after a long illness bravely bourne, Mary, aged 93 years, beloved wife of the late Danny, a loving mum to Danny and the late John, mother-in-law to Janice a loving gran to Simon, Paul and Lynette also great-gran to Ben and Abby. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, July 3, at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations if so desired for Falkirk Community Hospital, also Mary had requested for bright colours to be worn at the service.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019
