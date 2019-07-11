Resources More Obituaries for Mary TENNANT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary TENNANT

Notice TENNANT Mary Danny, Janice and family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours who came along to celebrate Mary's life on July 3, some travelling a considerable distance. Also for the many 'phone calls, cards and other support extended to them at this time. Sincere thanks to Colin Mailer for a perfectly pitched service - just as Mary would have wanted it - also to the Co-operative Funeral Service in Grangemouth, particularly Gladys, for her guidance and excellent handling of the arrangements, the Grange Manor for their beautifully presented and delicious catering and finally, but by absolutely no means least - a huge thank you to the wonderful nurses and everyone who works in Unit 3, Falkirk Community Hospital for the fantastic care given to Mary in her final months as well as the support given to the family. A special mention must be made of Helen, Mary's palliative care nurse, and Philip, the chaplain, for their particularly special kind of support - given to us all. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 11, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.