The Co-operative Funeralcare Falkirk
20 Kerse Lane
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 1RQ
01324 623 788
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
13:00
Camelon Cemetery
Mary ROWLINGS Notice
ROWLINGS Mary Peacefully, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Thorntree Mews Nursing Home, Mary, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Rowlings, dearest mum of Elizabeth and her late son Brian. Cherished gran of Rene, Russell, David, Christine, Callum, Gavin, Judith. Lochlann and families. Will be sorely missed by all. Funeral at Co-op Service Room, Kerse Lane, Falkirk on Tuesday, June 11, at
12 noon, thereafter to Camelon Cemetery at 1 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 6, 2019
