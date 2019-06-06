|
ROWLINGS Mary Peacefully, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Thorntree Mews Nursing Home, Mary, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Rowlings, dearest mum of Elizabeth and her late son Brian. Cherished gran of Rene, Russell, David, Christine, Callum, Gavin, Judith. Lochlann and families. Will be sorely missed by all. Funeral at Co-op Service Room, Kerse Lane, Falkirk on Tuesday, June 11, at
12 noon, thereafter to Camelon Cemetery at 1 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 6, 2019
