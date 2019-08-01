Home

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Bonnybridge
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30
Camelon Cemetery
ROONEY Mary Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on July 27, 2019, Mamie, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Patsy, loving mum, mother-in-law, gran, great-gran, sister, aunty and friend to many. Funeral service will be held at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Bonnybridge, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 10.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited, followed by interment at Camelon Cemetery, at 11.30 am. There will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Stroke Unit.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
