ROBERTSON Mary Suddenly but peacefully, at FVRH, on March 11, 2019, Mary, dearly loved wife of the late Peter, loving mum to Yvonne, Valerie and the late Paul, devoted gran to Amy, Alisha, Niall and Liam and great-gran to Brodie. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 1 pm.

To have you for my mum,

Was reason enough for pride,

For no one else could equal you,

No matter how they tried,

No one knows the grief I bear,

I want you mum,

And you are not there,

There is a place in my heart,

No one can fill,

It belongs to you mum,

And always will.

Love you always Yvonne and Phil xx.

No longer by our side but forever in our hearts.

Sleep tight sweetie gran.

Lots of love Amy and Alisha xxx. Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More