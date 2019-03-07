Home

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
Falkirk Crematorium
Mary RANKINE

Mary RANKINE Notice
RANKINE Mary Much loved widow of Tommy, mother to Douglas and grandmother to Conor, passed away very peacefully, in Barleystone Care Home, on February 24, 2019. After more than 60 years of pain and disability she is now peacefully at rest. A funeral service, to which all are welcome, will be held at 2.30 pm, on Tuesday, March 12, at Falkirk Crematorium. Family flowers only please, there will be a collection in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Charity.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
