OLIVER Mary The family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Thank you to Mr Willie Barr for his comforting service, all staff in Ward B12 at FVRH and all who cared for Mary at home, Paul at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for professional funeral arrangements, Fleur De Leigh for beautiful flowers, The Cladhan Hotel for catering and all those who paid their last respects at the crematorium.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
