McCRIMMON
Mary Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, beloved wife of Donald, mum to Stephen, Craig and Dawn, mother-in-law of Sharon and Laura and granny of Liam, Ewan, Lucas, Katie and Lily.
We love you more than words can ever say.
Funeral will take place on Wednesday, November 20, at Falkirk Crematorium, at 1.45 pm, thereafter to the British Legion, Grangemouth, for refreshments, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, however donations, if desired, can be made to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019