Mary William, Jean and family of the late Mary McAlpine would like to thank everyone who attended Mary's funeral. Also sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their cards, support and love. Thanks also to Rev. Frank Hartley for his compassionate sermon and to the Co-op and Falkirk Golf Club for efficient services. A special mention of thanks to Strathcarron Hospice and Glenbervie Care Home for their exceptional care of Mary and FVRH and GP's. The retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice was £560 and the family would like to thank everyone for their kind donations. Published in Falkirk Herald on May 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices