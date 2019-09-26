Home

GARNER Mary Peacefully at Wallside Grange Nursing Home, on September 22, 2019, Mary Keith Fotheringham Garner, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas James Senior and a dear mum, gran, great-gran, sister and mother-in-law. RIP. Funeral Mass will be held at St Alexander's RC Church, Denny, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Followed by interment at Hills of Dunipace Cemetery, arriving approximately 11.15 am.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
