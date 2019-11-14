Home

CRAIG Mary Robert, Stephanie and family would like to express their thanks to all who attended mum's funeral. Thanks to the Rev Derek Gunn for his comforting service, thanks to Alexander Easton Funeral Directors, a huge thanks to the medical staff at Bonnybridge Medical Centre and all the amazing staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and to all the staff at Bonnybridge Golf Club. Finally, thanks to everyone for the very kind contributions which raised £274.65 for the Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Thank you all Robert, Stephanie and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
