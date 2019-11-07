|
|
|
CRAIG Mary Peacefully after a short time in hospital, my mum passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, aged 85 years.
Her funeral will take place on
Tuesday, November 12, at
Falkirk Crematorium, at 11.30 am and then onto Bonnybridge Golf Club.
Family flowers only, collection in aid of
Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Loving son Robert, grandaughter Stephanie and family.
I cried when you passed away,
I still cry all day today Mum,
I loved you so dearly,
But I couldn't make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating hard,
Hard working hands are now at rest,
God broke my heart to prove to me He only takes the best.
An amazing kind wee Lady,
The world's best mum,
My wee co-pilot every day.
Love you forever and ever.
Robert, Stephanie and family xxx
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 7, 2019