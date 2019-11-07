Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Craig

Notice Condolences

Mary Craig Notice
CRAIG Mary Peacefully after a short time in hospital, my mum passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, aged 85 years.
Her funeral will take place on
Tuesday, November 12, at
Falkirk Crematorium, at 11.30 am and then onto Bonnybridge Golf Club.
Family flowers only, collection in aid of
Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Loving son Robert, grandaughter Stephanie and family.

I cried when you passed away,
I still cry all day today Mum,
I loved you so dearly,
But I couldn't make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating hard,
Hard working hands are now at rest,
God broke my heart to prove to me He only takes the best.

An amazing kind wee Lady,
The world's best mum,
My wee co-pilot every day.
Love you forever and ever.
Robert, Stephanie and family xxx
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -