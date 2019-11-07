|
Craig Mary On behalf of myself, my amazing daughter Stephanie and family,
we would like to thank everyone for their amazingly kind messages at this very hard time. Also can I say a huge thanks to all the amazing staff at Bonnybridge Medical Centre and at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, you are all unsung heroes to me. Mum was an amazing Lady who was always there for everyone, my wee co-pilot every day, who I owe everything in my life too. Thank you all, lots of love Robert, Stephanie and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 7, 2019