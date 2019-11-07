Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Craig

Notice

Mary Craig Notice
Craig Mary On behalf of myself, my amazing daughter Stephanie and family,
we would like to thank everyone for their amazingly kind messages at this very hard time. Also can I say a huge thanks to all the amazing staff at Bonnybridge Medical Centre and at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, you are all unsung heroes to me. Mum was an amazing Lady who was always there for everyone, my wee co-pilot every day, who I owe everything in my life too. Thank you all, lots of love Robert, Stephanie and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -