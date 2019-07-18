CHRISTOFFERSEN Mary (Myra) Peacefully, at Thorntree Mews Nursing Home, on July 11, 2019, Myra, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Hans and loving mother of the late Karen and Gary. Sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Trinity Church, on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment in Polmont Cemetery, arriving approximately at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service, for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice and the British Heart Foundation.

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be,

So he put his arms around you and whispered, "come to me".

With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away,

And although we love you dearly, we could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest,

God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.

From all the grandchildren. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019