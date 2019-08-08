|
BILSLAND Mary (Jean) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on August 3, 2019, Jean, aged 76 years. Beloved wife of Joe, much loved mother of Derek and Angela, mother-in-law of Isobel and Alan, sister-in-law to May and nannie to Chloe. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on
Thursday, August 15, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate in aid of the SSPCA.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 8, 2019