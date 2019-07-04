|
BENNIE Mary The family of the late Mary would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy and support at this very sad time. Thanks to Donald, Evelyn and staff at Cowan Funeral Directors for their excellent services and Irene Gardner for her words of comfort at the service. Thank you to those who donated in excess of £650 to the retiral collection which will be given to Strathcarron Hopsice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019