CLARKE Martin Aged 76 years, died suddenly at home, on December 4, 2019. Dearly loved husband, dad and pops.
Beautiful memories silently kept,
Of the one that we loved,
And will never forget.
Sleep tight we will love you always.
Marilyn, Gillian, Stephen, Sam, Michelle and Dylan xx.
There is a bridge of memory,
From earth to Heaven above,
It keeps you always near us,
It's called the bridge of love.
Always in our hearts.
Sister May and family.
Treasured memories of a beloved brother-in-law and uncle.
Sister-in-law Avril, nieces Lynne, Pauline, Fern, Alan and Donald.
Funeral service on Friday, December 13, at Falkirk Crematorium, at 12.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019