Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martin CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin CLARKE

Notice Condolences

Martin CLARKE Notice
CLARKE Martin Aged 76 years, died suddenly at home, on December 4, 2019. Dearly loved husband, dad and pops.
Beautiful memories silently kept,
Of the one that we loved,
And will never forget.
Sleep tight we will love you always.
Marilyn, Gillian, Stephen, Sam, Michelle and Dylan xx.
There is a bridge of memory,
From earth to Heaven above,
It keeps you always near us,
It's called the bridge of love.
Always in our hearts.
Sister May and family.
Treasured memories of a beloved brother-in-law and uncle.
Sister-in-law Avril, nieces Lynne, Pauline, Fern, Alan and Donald.
Funeral service on Friday, December 13, at Falkirk Crematorium, at 12.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -