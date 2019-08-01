Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00
Alexander Easton's Funeral Home
7 Dunure Crescent
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion DOUGLAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion DOUGLAS

Notice Condolences

Marion DOUGLAS Notice
DOUGLAS Marion Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 27, 2019, Marion, aged 77 years, loving wife of the late George.
Sad are the hearts that love you,
Silent are the tears that fall,
Living life without you,
Will be the hardest part of all.
From your loving family.
Marion's funeral service will take place on Friday, August 2, at 10 am, at Alexander Easton's Funeral Home, 7 Dunure Crescent, burial will take place thereafter at Denny Old Cemetery, cortege arriving at 11 am, all friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.