DOUGLAS Marion Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 27, 2019, Marion, aged 77 years, loving wife of the late George.
Sad are the hearts that love you,
Silent are the tears that fall,
Living life without you,
Will be the hardest part of all.
From your loving family.
Marion's funeral service will take place on Friday, August 2, at 10 am, at Alexander Easton's Funeral Home, 7 Dunure Crescent, burial will take place thereafter at Denny Old Cemetery, cortege arriving at 11 am, all friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 1, 2019