Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Grangemouth)
Bo'ness Road
Grangemouth, Stirlingshire FK3 8AF
01324 486200
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
14:00
Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home
Bo'ness Road
Grangemouth
Committal
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
15:00
Falkirk Crematorium
Marion CLARK Notice
CLARK Marion Peacefully, on June 11, 2019, Marion (nee Wallace), in her 96th year and formerly of Grangemouth. Beloved wife of the late Matt, much
loved mum of Matt, mother-in-law of Mandy, a devoted gran of Matthew, Robert and Cameron, also Joanne and Kate and great-gran of Ben and Ava. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium, arriving 3.15 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019
