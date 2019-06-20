|
|
|
CLARK Marion Peacefully, on June 11, 2019, Marion (nee Wallace), in her 96th year and formerly of Grangemouth. Beloved wife of the late Matt, much
loved mum of Matt, mother-in-law of Mandy, a devoted gran of Matthew, Robert and Cameron, also Joanne and Kate and great-gran of Ben and Ava. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium, arriving 3.15 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More