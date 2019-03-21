|
Varley Margaret Campbell Peacefully on Tuesday March 12th 2019, aged 85 years.
Loving wife of the late Donald,
much loved mum to Stephanie, Andrena and her husband Chris, and a very dear grandma of Eleanor, Felicity and Nic.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Michael's Church, Mytholmroyd,
on Monday March 25th at 11am
followed by interment at
Luddenden Cemetery.
Family flowers only please by request but donations may be made to The British Heart Foundation,
for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel: 01422 354 094
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
