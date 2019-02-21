|
RIDDELL Margaret The family of the late Margaret Riddell would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss. Thank you to Canon Holuka for his comforting service and to Bonnybridge Golf Club for catering and to everyone who paid their last respects at the church and cemetery. The retiral collection will be forwarded to Strathcarron Hospice with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
