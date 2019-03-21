Resources More Obituaries for Margaret PRINGLE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret PRINGLE

Notice PRINGLE Margaret The family of the late Margaret wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received on their sad loss. Thanks to Bo'ness Road Medical Practice, especially Doctor Lopez, Diane and district nursing team, out of hours nurses, Hospice at Home and Marie Curie Nurses for excellent care. Thomas Cuthell & Sons for professional and efficient funeral arrangements, Rev Alison Meikle for her comforting and uplifting service, The Leapark Hotel for catering and to everyone who paid their last respects at the crematorium. The generous donations which amounted to £540 will be forwarded to Marie Curie with grateful thanks. Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices