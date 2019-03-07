Home

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
Margaret PRINGLE

Margaret PRINGLE Notice
PRINGLE Margaret Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, March 1, 2019. Margaret aged 89 years, beloved wife of the late Jimmy, dearly loved mum of Irene and Norma, mother in law of Jim and devoted gran to Ruth and Stuart, and fiancee Rachael. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering for Marie Curie.
In our hearts you will always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
