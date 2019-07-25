Home

Margaret Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 17, 2019, Margaret, aged 87 years, beloved wife of the late James, a loving mum to Catherine, and much loved granma to Heather and Jasmine. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Wednesday, July 31, at 3.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for Talbot House, Grangemouth.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 25, 2019
